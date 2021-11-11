Weather on the Web

Advertisement

Thursday, November 11th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone.

Today, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with cool temperatures. Clouds will start to pick up in the evening, as our next system moves in from the west.

Tomorrow, expect a chance of snow in the morning and then becoming moderate to heavy rain during the day and evening. Winds will pick up and we can see gusts over 30mph.

Saturday, skies will slightly clear to partly cloudy with isolated showers. Dryer conditions will move in Sunday but another system will bring more snow and rain chances come Monday. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a happy and safe Veterans Day everyone!

