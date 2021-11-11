PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

We saw more seasonable conditions today... with clouds to start, and sun by the afternoon! The rain from a quick-moving low, stayed mainly off to our south and impacted Downstate and Downeast.

There is a bit of lingering moisture... that is leading to a few spot flurries overnight tonight, for Northwestern locations and higher elevation spots. A lot of us though will miss out on the flurries, and won’t see anything this evening.

Veterans Day tomorrow is looking very nice, with cloud coverage in the morning, followed by sunshine for the afternoon. There will be a cooler feel to the day... only reaching mid-to-lower 40′s for our highs. So dressing in layers is definitely recommended for any outdoor Veterans Day events.

Then, we have a more prominent system for the end of the week... that brings in moderate to heavy rain for Friday afternoon and evening. A lot of us will have a decent shot at picking-up more than an inch in rain totals.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.