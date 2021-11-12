Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
Missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl found safe in New York City
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state
Jason Cunrod was arrested by Caribou Police
Caribou PD arrest Perham man for drug trafficking
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

This Nov. 12, 2021 photo shows a screen shot of a demonstration version of the Capital Gains...
Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit