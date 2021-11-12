Advertisement

Brewer WWII veteran takes part in parade ahead of 101st birthday

100-year-old WWII veteran Ed Hendrickson waves to parade-goers
100-year-old WWII veteran Ed Hendrickson waves to parade-goers(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - When the Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day Parade was canceled last year, few were more disappointed than Brewer’s Ed Hendrickson.

Thursday, the World War II veteran made his valiant return to the route, just days shy of his 101st birthday.

Hendrickson flew dive bombers for the U.S. Navy in World War II. Veterans Day is one of his favorite days of the year for one simple reason: he loves being in the parade.

“My gracious, I think it’s wonderful,” Hendrickson said. “I love watching the little kids and their flags. They love to wave those flags.”

As much as he loved seeing the crowds again, they loved him right back.

A woman watching from the sidewalk approached the car he was in to shake his hand.

“Thank you for your service. I appreciate it,” she said.

“Oh, thank you. Thank you,” Hendrickson replied.

Sergeant Tony Campbell has gotten a front row seat to Ed’s celebrity, driving with him in the parade for a couple of years now.

“We sit, we talk about what happened, what he did, and why he did it,” Campbell said. “It’s just amazing because he’s got so much information. I want to learn as much as I can about why he did what he did so that way I can instill that into my footsteps who are going to follow in my footsteps.”

Campbell’s wasn’t the only face familiar to Ed. His son Eric and daughter-in-law Elaine drove down from Presque Isle to see him in his element, too.

It all helped to make for one of the most memorable parades of Hendrickson’s illustrious life.

“Oh, I think it was great. In fact, I’m glad they enlarged it because they were gonna have a short parade,” Hendrickson said. “I think this is the nicest parade I’ve been in.”

Sgt Campbell is organizing a drive-by parade for Ed on Sunday, the day of his 101st birthday.

If you’d like to take part, they’re meeting in the back side of the Airport Mall in the BMV parking lot starting at 12:30 p.m.

The parade will leave at 1:30 p.m. and head to the Winterberry Heights Assisted Living Home in Bangor. All are invited.

