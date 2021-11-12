Drive Through Breakfast for Veterans Held in Hodgdon

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) -

Veterans were thanked for their service today by Students of the Hodgdon Middle/ High School. The Students in the Jobs for Maine Grads program held their annual Veterans Day Breakfast.

As the sun rose over Hodgdon Middle/High School, cars carrying veteran’s and their family members pulled into the parking lot and were greeted by members of the school’s JMG Program. For over 20 years the school has held a free breakfast to honor the sacrifices of local veterans, but due to the pandemic, were not able to hold one last year. This year, they opted to provide a drive through breakfast , to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Normally we would be in person with all of our veterans and their family members for a free breakfast and student led ceremony. With restrictions this year we have moved it to a drive through style.” says Jason Little – JMG Specialist, Hodgdon Middle/High School

22 students, one parent, and one member of the Hodgdon kitchen staff all came together to volunteer and make this breakfast possible.

“Our kitchen staff as been busy working last night into the evening, and then first thing this morning around 5:30 they arrived here, and we have some students in there cooking, they’ve just done a fantastic job getting the food ready for our veterans” says Little.

Monique Polchies, President of the JMG program at Hodgdon Middle/High School describes the preparation that the students have to do in order to put on a Veteran’s Breakfast like this.

“So to prepare for the breakfast we have to go out into the community and talk to business owners and try and get donations for all the food because without them we wouldn’t be able to afford all this stuff, because it’s obviously a lot…” says Polchies

The food was donated by a number of area businesses, in addition to a free breakfast, veterans would also receive a flower, and a gift bag containing crafts made by elementary school students.

“and then all the decorations, we had the kids from the elementary school make decorations and little gifts for the veterans like popsicle stick flags and all that good stuff and cards” says Polchies.

Polchies went on to say that despite this year not being their typical sitdown breakfast, she hopes veteran’s enjoyed the gesture, and thanked them for their service.

“Thank you to the veterans for coming to our breakfast, and we really hope to see you next year, and we apricate you guys coming out here even though it’s a little bit different than previous years.” says Polchies.

