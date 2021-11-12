Advertisement

Maine’s vaccine mandate won’t include dental workers

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care providers will not include dental workers or emergency medical service personnel.

The state released the final version of the rules this week. Lots of EMS workers remain covered by another mandate from the Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Health care workers in the state had until Oct. 29 to comply with the mandate under the emergency version of the rules. The final version of the rules is a permanent part of the rules health workers in the state must comply with.

The mandate applies to workers at hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient surgery centers and other health facilities, the Portland Press Herald reported.

About 98% of the workers covered by the mandate had gotten their shots by the end of October, state officials said earlier this week.

