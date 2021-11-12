Advertisement

Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients

Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients
Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - Northern Light Health is offering new technology that allows patients to access their vaccine records digitally.

Vaccination records are available as SMART Health Cards through Northern Light Health’s patient portal website and app.

It provides a QR code that when scanned, gives a patient’s name, birthday and vaccination status.

Northern Light officials said the technology will make providing COVID-19 vaccination status for travel or other events much easier for patients.

“It behooves people to call ahead and make sure they know what they need before they travel or before they go to a particular entertainment venue for what information they need. We’re delighted that we are able to provide something that does work with the SMART Health Card system, which is one of the most recognized and most acceptable,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Jarvis said people who don’t have a smartphone can print QR codes from the patient portal.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
Missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl found safe in New York City
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state
Jason Cunrod was arrested by Caribou Police
Caribou PD arrest Perham man for drug trafficking
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

Hodgdon Veteran's Breakfast
Drive Through Breakfast for Veterans Held in Hodgdon
New COVID vaccinations again top 10K in Maine
100-year-old WWII veteran Ed Hendrickson waves to parade-goers
Brewer WWII veteran takes part in parade ahead of 101st birthday
Acadia National Park
Maine campers set another attendance record in 2021