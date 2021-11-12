Advertisement

Stormy weather contributes to tractor trailer crash in Saco

Tractor Trailer crash forces detour
Tractor Trailer crash forces detour(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine State Police Troopers with Troop G Turnpike is currently out with a tractor trailer truck that jack knifed across all lanes in the area of Mile Marker 35 southbound. All south bound traffic in the area is being diverted off Exit 36 in Saco. We ask that all motorists seek alternative routes until the area is clear. There is only tractor trailer involved in the crash and no injuries are reported.

The tractor trailer, driven by 33-year-old Brian Butler of South Carolina was in the far right lane when he started to lose control. The heavy rain conditions are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The trailer was not loaded at the time of the crash . State Police continues to investigating.

