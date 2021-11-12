PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Veterans Day Evening, everyone! --Wish to start off by thanking all those who have served and continue to serve our country, making sacrifices each and every day to protect our freedoms and liberties. Today and every day, we say thank you for everything you do in keeping us all safe.

Today was a nice day with quiet weather, and sunshine into the afternoon. We were fairly seasonable as well, seeing mid-to-lower 40′s for our highs.

Tomorrow is going to be a different story... with a quick-moving rainmaker impacting our region. We’re anticipating heavy rain and strong gusty winds tomorrow afternoon and evening... with a lot of us having a decent shot at picking-up an inch or more of rain.

The winds will also cause some concerns... especially Downstate and Downeast where High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect through early Saturday morning. While more locally, winds are expected to gusts upwards of 30-40 mph throughout the day. This could lead to some downed branches and limbs, and isolated power outages. Make sure to take it slow out and about on the roadways, as blinding downpours and hydroplaning are additional concerns.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

