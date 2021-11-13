Advertisement

Health Services’ Festival of Trees kicks off at new location

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Health Services Foundation kicked off its festival of trees at its new location today

Sunset Farm in Houlton hosted the collection of trees and wreaths inside its barn. Each tree has a story, and Rita Gardiner’s family was originally going to honor her sister-in-law with a tree. But when her husband passed, they gave a tree that honors his love of sports and fatherhood.

“Christmas is about community and our family and this is definitely the event for that,” said Gardiner. “He was well known for wearing his caps with sunglasses over the top so we wanted to put that on there because that’s classic steve and it just was fun to share some of the personal stuff that he loved and that we loved and that we miss.”

Attendees can purchase tickets to win a tree or wreath. The raffle will be drawn on the final day of the festival, November 21. But November 19, Santa is coming to town and will be at Sunset Farm from 4 to 8pm.

