PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Shop Local. It’s a campaign that was put in place to encourage people to support the local businesses in their area. Grocery stores are one outlet used to sell these local goods. Rhian Lowndes took a trip to the store to find out how local grocers and local products collaborate to give their customers a taste of the county

It’s deceptively simple to get a locally made product into store

PARENTEAU really when it came down to it I just asked

18 year old Noah Parenteau started his coffee business at home as a homeschool project during the pandemic. He stocks shelves of several stores with single origin coffees, seasonal blends, and even a maine inspired blend. he roasts the green coffee beans right in his own kitchen

PARENTEAU I got 3 lbs of it, I started roasting it in the oven, and I started giving it to friends my friends started buying it, I put a little label on it

Parenteau is one of between 20 and 30 local sellers at Graves Shop and Save

HOPKINS They’ll come up here go to the service center, they’ll ask for me, and ill come up there they’ll tell me what they have tell me where its from a little bit about it, and ill give it a shot take one case throw it on the shelf and if it sells ill say bring some more in

Other County Shop and Saves are in on the local supply chain, and so is locally owned grocery store, IGA

TWEEDIE We love carrying local products we support local businesses because local businesses support us”

Michael Stiggle and Chandler Dixon are known for their barbecue in mars hill, but they put their sauce in stores all around the county. When covid closed restaurants, they had to think about what else they could bring to the table

STIGGLE The Inspiration for bbq sauce came out of a need to pivot the business during covid when covid first happened we as a business didn’t know where we were going to land... DIXON As the restaurant grows the bbq sauce sales grow, and then as the bbq sauce sales grow it helps the restaurant as well

Stiggle and Dixon say with the support of local stores, they’ve been able to put their sauce in Hannaford

STIGGLE A lot of our customers would ask us if they could take bbq sauce home and we werent bottling it at the time so when I look back we were putting it in soup cups at that time so our customers are a direct inspiration

And both Hopkins and Tweedie say customers enjoy supporting local businesses...the more local the better

TWEEDIE We try if possible If theres more than one producer to spread around the business, and give some business to each of the local producers...just because it may be in Presque isle it may not be the same product in mars hill and fort fairfield we try to keep it close to home in each town”

And Tweedie and Hopkins both say, its just a matter of getting in contact with your local store management. Rhian lowndes newssource8