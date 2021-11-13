Van Buren Recreation Department has a New Director

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

Dean Gendreau:” Very excited just to get back into it. You realize you miss things. I missed the kids and the commuinty. Having the interaction with the community. I really missed that and am glad to be back.”

Gendreau is not a novice in the recreation. He also served as Recreation Director in Easton and in Madawaska in the past. He is looking forward working with the other Rec Directors of the Northern Maine Community Recreation Association.

Gendreau:” This past fall we hosted a little soccer tournament. I am hoping to do a lot of that stuff and bring back some baseball and hopefully have a couple of round robins here in Van Buren and maybe some softball.”

Gendreau will also oversee the town’s skating rink. He hopes they have a great year on the ice, but it all depends on Mother Nature.

Gendreau:” We are hoping whether it works out that we have a skating rink. It will be on Mother Nature because this place outdoor rinks dont’ have many of them in the County. Hopefully this one here will work out and I got some people who are interested in helping out and volunteering and getting going. We are hoping to get that going later this winter.”

Gendreau is still getting acclimated to the position and still working on plans for programs of people of all ages. He said it will have to be a cooperative effort among several groups.

Gendreau:” Volunteers and cooperating between departments and other facilities. The Library, The Community Center and Housing Authority is pretty much the same, but if we can get that working together and the schools I think things could be fun here in Van Buren.”

Gendreau says that is number one goal is to offer several programs to the community.

Gendreau:” Just keep them busy without having certain things in Van Buren and keeping the Rec really busy will keep the kids busy and more active and adults also at the same time. Programs coming up as soon as I can get into gyms and start organzing programs for Pre K all the way to middle school ages and hopefully the seniors and do something with them also.”>

