PRESQUE ISLE, Maine

It was a soggy end to the week... with moderate to heavy rain coming down during the afternoon and evening. We got in on the wintry mix earlier, with sleet coming down in a number of spots across the region.

Still this evening, we’re seeing rain continue until around midnight tonight... with clearing skies through the early am, and the return of sunshine for your Saturday.

We’re not quite done with the precip moving ahead. Another quick moving system passes through tomorrow night... bringing additional scattered rain and mix. Then, for Sunday night into Monday, we’re likely to see light snow showers.... with a shot at picking up 1.0-2.0-inches.

The snow showers for Monday time out during the morning... so make sure to take extra precautions on the roads, as we’re likely to have slick and slippery conditions during the Monday morning commute.

For more on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

