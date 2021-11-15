Ambulance Strikes Two Vehicles in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) -

State Police Responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injury on Route 163 in Mapleton. The preliminary investigation found that Winston Reed of Presque isle was operating a 2013 Ford Ambulance eastbound when he crossed the centerline into westbound traffic. The ambulance struck a 2015 Kia Forte being operated by Sonja Hutchinson of Ashland. After striking the Kia Forte, the ambulance then struck a 2020 Jeep Compass operated by Ryan Ashby of Mapleton causing both the Jeep Compass and ambulance to leave the roadway. Ashby as well as Reed were transported by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould for non life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

