Car crash in Franklin County kills teenage boy

Maine State Police report that on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 8:01 a.m. Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single motor vehicle crash on Weld Rd. (Route 156) in Phillips. Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash as well as NorthStar Ambulance and local fire departments to render aid. Deputies requested the resources of the Maine State Police to respond due to the serious nature of the crash. A team of Troopers from Troop C responded and were notified that a 15-year-old male passenger from Dixfield was killed in the crash. A second passenger, 18-year-old Charlie Billings of Carthage, and the driver, 18-year-old Benjamin Carrol of Dixfield were both transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigative information suggests that Carrol, who was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima went off the right side of the roadway and struck several large trees. Speed is being considered as a contributing factor in this crash, however, it is still under investigation by the Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.