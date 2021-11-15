Close to 71% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

Maine (WABI) - 2,945 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,968 were considered booster/additional shots.

70.8% all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.

At last check, 240 people were hospitalized with the virus.

69 people are in critical care.

36 are on a ventilator.

