Northern Light Health Launches ‘Digital Vaccine Card’

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern Light Health is offering new technology that allows patients to access their COVID Vaccination records digitally.

In order to be eligible for the digital cards, you have to be a Northern Light Health patient and have received your vaccines through Northern Light Health. It provides a Q-R code that when scanned, gives a patient’s name, birthday and vaccination status. Northern Light officials say the technology will make providing COVID-19 vaccination status for travel or other events much easier for patients.

Ben Isenhour- VP of Information Systems - Northern Light Health “Well you know the paper card can be lost, some people have laminated it but that can become unreadableBen Isenhour.A digital card also as I mentioned is required for travel I know some countries require a physical digital card…that’s the benefit of having it available digitally instead of in your wallet

In order to access the digital vaccination cards, you have to sign up for their patient portal, which can be done on their website, northernlighthealth.org.

