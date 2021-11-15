Advertisement

Sen. Collins Urges Canadian Government to Drop Testing Requirement

Collins Border Testing
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Senator Susan Collins, along with 3 other U.S. Senators issued a letter addressed to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In the letter the senators address concerns regarding the recent opening of the U.S. – Canadian border.  In particular, the letter addressed the PCR testing requirement mandated by the Canadian government, and it’s effects on tourism and those among northern border states. The senators stated they are urging the Canadian government to remove the testing requirements for vaccinated travelers and said it’s important to both nation’s economies that fully vaccinated individuals are able to travel between the U.S. and Canada with ease.

