State Police respond to eight crashes in five hours

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Maine State Police responded to eight separate crashes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. Stretching from Staceyville to Mapleton, there were three crashes involving injuries. Two people sustained minor injures, and one crash in Mapleton required vehicle occupants to be transported by ambulance with non life threatening injuries. State Police say two crashes were rollovers with no injuries, four were slide offs with no damage.

As road conditions begin to deteriorate in the coming weeks State Police urge motorists to leave earlier and drive with caution anticipating slippery road conditions.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.