Advertisement

State Police respond to eight crashes in five hours

Mapleton
Mapleton(.)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Maine State Police responded to eight separate crashes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. Stretching from Staceyville to Mapleton, there were three crashes involving injuries. Two people sustained minor injures, and one crash in Mapleton required vehicle occupants to be transported by ambulance with non life threatening injuries. State Police say two crashes were rollovers with no injuries, four were slide offs with no damage.

As road conditions begin to deteriorate in the coming weeks State Police urge motorists to leave earlier and drive with caution anticipating slippery road conditions.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure in Mapleton
Road closed in Mapleton
Road closure in Nashville Plt
Rt 11 in Nashville Plantation closed
Maine State Police Car
Car crash in Franklin County kills teenage boy
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio

Latest News

Maine roads
Maine senators celebrate signing of infrastructure bill
Mapleton
Ambulance Strikes Two Vehicles in Mapleton
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Road closure in Nashville Plt
Rt 11 in Nashville Plantation closed