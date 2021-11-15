Van Buren FD Responds to St. Leonard Fire

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

Van Buren Fire Department responded to a fire in St. Leonard, NB as part of an automatic mutual aid agreement response. The fire started just before 11:15 on Sunday, November 14th in an abandoned building on Principal Street. St. Leonard called a total of eight mutual aid departments around New Brunswick and Maine. Van Buren Fire Chief Brian Caron said it took several hours to get the fire knocked down, and there is no known cause or origin for the fire as of 6:30 PM on November 14th.

