Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone.

We’re seeing light snow showers starting up across the area. Those light snow showers will pick up a little bit as we continue through the later morning into midday.

Make sure to take extra precautions out and about on the roadways... as with this being an early season system, it won’t take much to lead to slick, slippery, and slushy travel.

Route 11, the North Woods/St. John Valley, and higher elevation spots have the best shot at staying in the form of all snow showers today... and therefore are projected to pick up between 1.0-3.0″-inches of accumulations.

For Central Aroostook, at most we’re expecting 1.0-1.5″-inches, as the mixed precip line pushing northward up to Presque Isle/Caribou as we approach the lunchtime hour.

And Southeastern Aroostook, and a good portion of York and Carleton counties in New Brunswick -- get more in on the mixed precip today, so we’re anticipating snow accumulations to stay mainly below an inch.

We start to wind down with the precip through the late afternoon and early evening... with just a few lingering flurries up until midnight tonight.

For more on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother pleads for return of missing 3-year-old; ‘endangered child alert’ issued in Tennessee
Basketball Livestream
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Nov. 15th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, Nov. 12th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web