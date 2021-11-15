PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone.

We’re seeing light snow showers starting up across the area. Those light snow showers will pick up a little bit as we continue through the later morning into midday.

Make sure to take extra precautions out and about on the roadways... as with this being an early season system, it won’t take much to lead to slick, slippery, and slushy travel.

Route 11, the North Woods/St. John Valley, and higher elevation spots have the best shot at staying in the form of all snow showers today... and therefore are projected to pick up between 1.0-3.0″-inches of accumulations.

For Central Aroostook, at most we’re expecting 1.0-1.5″-inches, as the mixed precip line pushing northward up to Presque Isle/Caribou as we approach the lunchtime hour.

And Southeastern Aroostook, and a good portion of York and Carleton counties in New Brunswick -- get more in on the mixed precip today, so we’re anticipating snow accumulations to stay mainly below an inch.

We start to wind down with the precip through the late afternoon and early evening... with just a few lingering flurries up until midnight tonight.

For more on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

