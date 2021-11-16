County Ag Report: Home Gardening in the Winter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Home gardeners aren’t being couch potatoes in these cold winter months—In this week’s county ag LETTUCE fill you in on what they’ve BEAN doing.

Taylor Putnam, co-owner of Treystar Farm, stays busy in the winter. He says to keep your soil covered when it’s not in use.

“We use black plastic, what that does is it keeps the ground warmer, it keeps it dark and it keep it moist, and that’s what weed seeds like to germinate or any seed and when the weed seeds pop up there’s no sun light so they just kind of die away”

But for those who are looking to grow during the winter season, Taylor Putnam essentially has another climate in his front yard

“Were in a high tunnel at the farm right now but it would be the same if you were using a cold frame that you just built in your backyard... For every layer of plastic you have on it moves you 500 miles down the coast we have two layers on because its filled with air so were in north carolina roughly”

Putnam and his wife plan their crop calendar in advance, so they schedule winter crops like cabbage, hakurei turnip, French breakfast radish. He says any gardener can put down a cold frame and get the same effects as his high tunnel.

“What youre trying to do is keep it at a 45 degree angle the glass...really anything youve got around some people use straw bales and put old windows over the top some people use old lumber they’ve got laying around and use blueboard or thermax inside to keep it warm and just keep snow shoveled off the top”

The things to keep in mind: make sure your plants are getting as much sunlight as possible during those shorter winter days. And ensure good drainage and water access. A good way to check if you’re garden is in a good spot? Take a look at the lawn health in that area. And plan ahead—get to ordering next year’s seeds. Rhian Lowndes newssource8

