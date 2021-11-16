EMS Courses Working to Fill Shortage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Staffing shortages in the health industry could put people’s lives at risk. Last week we brought you a story concerning a shortage of EMS working and how that shortage is affecting communities here in the county. This week, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard finds out what is being done to help combat that shortage.

Staffing shortages seems to be the largest issue in nearly every industry recently. Whether the cause is the pandemic or a shift in the attitude of the workforce, the consequences are clear. The jobs are there, but people aren’t applying. One industry where the shortage is having a critical effect is the Health Care industry, in particular EMS and Ambulance Workers.

“We have a lot of elderly people here that need the care desperately, they need the ambulance service, and the fire department to be available when they need it, and right now it’s getting very hard for us to provide that service…” - Darrell Mims – Town Manager, Town of Patten

Darrell Mims is the Town Manager of Patten. His community runs the Patten Ambulance Service, that serves 8 other communities besides his own. Currently the ambulance service only has 2 workers, One Paramedic and One EMT. Last week, Patten had to inform the town of Sherman that they would not be able to provide Ambulance Services to them due to their staffing shortages.

“So we’re drastically at a shortage and really people’s lives are at stake if we don’t get the help that we need.” says Mims.

While Patten and Sherman are not the only towns struggling with an EMS shortage, many schools are working to train new EMTs and Paramedics that can fill those shortages. Andrew Gagnon is the Director of Northern Maine Community College’s EMT Program.

“The workforce demand for EMS providers here in Aroostook county is astronomically high and we’re facing probably the biggest shortage we’ve ever seen from a workfoce standpoint.” says Gagnon.

The EMS program at NMCC currently has 13 students enrolled. Gagnon says that one of the benefits of the program is that it is designed to allow students to enter the workforce at multiple points in the program, as well as provide them with state-of-the-art simulations to help the students train in realistic scenarios.

“We have lots of options here. If they don’t want to go all the way from no training to a paramedic they have the opportunity to exit out…to work at that level for a while and come back if they so choose, and it’s in your own community which is exciting.” says Gagnon.

Gagnon went on to say that entry level certification to become an EMS worker is approximately 6 credits or 150 hours of training, and to become a fully licensed Paramedic is around 2 years. He says that he encourages his students to look for employment opportunities within local communities. He says that if anyone is interested in becoming an EMS worker, to either talk with a current ems worker, or to give him a call to make sure that the job is right for you.

“What an amazing carrer and profession that EMS is, to have this type of program, here is an amazing opportunity for somebody who really is a self driven, highly motivated person who wants to make a difference.” says Gagnon.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

