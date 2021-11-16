Advertisement

Less than 40% of Mainers voted this year, up from two years ago

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Almost 40% of Mainers voted in the Nov. 2 Referendum Election, a fairly high number for an off-year election.

Data from the Secretary of State’s office shows 37.98% of the state’s voters cast a ballot which is about 416,000 people.

All three statewide questions passed.

The full tabulation went to Gov. Janet Mills on Monday.

She has 10 days from then to proclaim the results of the ballot questions.

The questions become law 30 days after that.

In the last off-year referendum election in 2019, just 17% of Mainers voted.

