Advertisement

Police seek video of moments before deadly Maine crash

A South Berwick man died in the crash in Berwick Saturday afternoon
Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A South Berwick man is dead after a crash in Berwick over the weekend, and now police are looking for video showing the moments leading up to the crash.

Police say James Leary, 53, died on Saturday after his car went off the side of Route 236 near the Berwick Transfer Station, went over an embankment and hit a tree. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. and police say Leary was headed toward downtown Berwick.

A witness told police they saw a second vehicle side by side with Leary’s white Lincoln LS at the top of the hill just before the crash. Investigators are now looking for video of Route 236 between Portland Street in South Berwick and Berwick Road in Berwick around the time of the crash.

Anyone with video or information should call Berwick Police at (207) 698-1136.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mapleton
Ambulance Strikes Two Vehicles in Mapleton
Road closure in Mapleton
Road closed in Mapleton
Road closure in Nashville Plt
Rt 11 in Nashville Plantation closed
Mapleton
State Police respond to eight crashes in five hours
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence

Latest News

EMS Shortage NMCC
EMS Courses Working to Fill Shortage
Keegan Truck
Tractor Trailer Jackknifes in Upper Keegan
St. Leonard Fire
Van Buren FD Responds to St. Leonard Fire
Collins Border Testing
Sen. Collins Urges Canadian Government to Drop Testing Requirement