Advertisement

Presque Isle Downtown Decorated for Holidays

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City Sidewalks of Presque Isle are starting to look festive!

Over the weekend, the Presque Isle Downtown Beautification Subcommittee decorated some of the storefront windows ahead of the holiday season to help get people in the spirit and remind people that many great gifts are available locally.

Christy Daggett – Chair – Presque Isle Downtown Beautification Subcommittee " We’ve had a pandemic happening, everyone has had to stay home, people got used to shopping online but we have a beautiful downtown here.. census data shows that Presque isle is really a retail hub. so if everyone shops local and spends their dollar at a local business, at a local artist, Christmas is not stuck in a container ship, Christmas is right here, so spend your money here”

Volunteers decorated the storefronts with items that they enjoy about the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mapleton
Ambulance Strikes Two Vehicles in Mapleton
Road closure in Mapleton
Road closed in Mapleton
Road closure in Nashville Plt
Rt 11 in Nashville Plantation closed
Mapleton
State Police respond to eight crashes in five hours
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence

Latest News

Maine State Police
Human remains discovered in Augusta
Holiday Windows
Presque Isle Holiday Sidewalks
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Health care professionals urge screenings to catch lung cancer early in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Doctors are taking the opportunity to remind people...
Medical Monday Lung Cancer Awareness Month