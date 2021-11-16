Presque Isle Downtown Decorated for Holidays

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City Sidewalks of Presque Isle are starting to look festive!

Over the weekend, the Presque Isle Downtown Beautification Subcommittee decorated some of the storefront windows ahead of the holiday season to help get people in the spirit and remind people that many great gifts are available locally.

Christy Daggett – Chair – Presque Isle Downtown Beautification Subcommittee " We’ve had a pandemic happening, everyone has had to stay home, people got used to shopping online but we have a beautiful downtown here.. census data shows that Presque isle is really a retail hub. so if everyone shops local and spends their dollar at a local business, at a local artist, Christmas is not stuck in a container ship, Christmas is right here, so spend your money here”

Volunteers decorated the storefronts with items that they enjoy about the holiday season.

