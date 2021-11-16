Advertisement

Tractor Trailer Jackknifes Near Island Falls; Blocks Interstate

Island Falls Tractor Trailer
Island Falls Tractor Trailer(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine State Police, Troop F :

On November 16, 2021 at approximately 5:48 am the State Police were called to mile marker 276 in Island Falls for a tractor trailer jackknifed blocking both lanes of travel. Tr. Tim Saucier responded and determined the following from his investigation. 27 year old Rayon Pyne from Brooklyn, NY was traveling north in a 1998 International Tractor hauling a box trailer owned by R Pyne Trucking Corp from Horsehead, NY. Pyne lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions and the unit jack-knifed in the roadway striking a guardrail and coming to rest blocking both travel lanes. Pyne was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The tractor trailer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The interstate was closed for approximately 90 min before the unit could be removed.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mapleton
Ambulance Strikes Two Vehicles in Mapleton
Road closure in Mapleton
Road closed in Mapleton
Road closure in Nashville Plt
Rt 11 in Nashville Plantation closed
Mapleton
State Police respond to eight crashes in five hours
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence

Latest News

Holiday Windows
Presque Isle Downtown Decorated for Holidays
Maine State Police
Human remains discovered in Augusta
Holiday Windows
Presque Isle Holiday Sidewalks
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Health care professionals urge screenings to catch lung cancer early in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month