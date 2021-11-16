Tractor Trailer Jackknifes Near Island Falls; Blocks Interstate

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine State Police, Troop F :

On November 16, 2021 at approximately 5:48 am the State Police were called to mile marker 276 in Island Falls for a tractor trailer jackknifed blocking both lanes of travel. Tr. Tim Saucier responded and determined the following from his investigation. 27 year old Rayon Pyne from Brooklyn, NY was traveling north in a 1998 International Tractor hauling a box trailer owned by R Pyne Trucking Corp from Horsehead, NY. Pyne lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions and the unit jack-knifed in the roadway striking a guardrail and coming to rest blocking both travel lanes. Pyne was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The tractor trailer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The interstate was closed for approximately 90 min before the unit could be removed.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.