Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good morning everyone!

The system that impacted us yesterday will still bring isolated light snow showers throughout the day with windy conditions. Temperatures will feel in the mid to lower 20s with winds.

Tomorrow, another system will start to move in from the west and bring an increase in clouds with snow/ freezing rain & sleet in the late evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will pick up for Thursday allowing for snow and ice to turn into rain. Expect sun and clouds with cooler temperatures returning Friday and into the weekend. Make sure you click the video above for the full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe day everyone!

