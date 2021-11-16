Advertisement

What the Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon is

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - WAGM-TV, ACAP and the United Way of Aroostook will host the Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon on WAGM Thursday, November 18. Proceeds raised from the day-long event will not only support meeting emergency fuel needs for those who don’t otherwise qualify for the Home Energy Assistance Program, but will help County residents who are experiencing homelessness or are otherwise housing insecure.

