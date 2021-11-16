What the Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon is

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - WAGM-TV, ACAP and the United Way of Aroostook will host the Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon on WAGM Thursday, November 18. Proceeds raised from the day-long event will not only support meeting emergency fuel needs for those who don’t otherwise qualify for the Home Energy Assistance Program, but will help County residents who are experiencing homelessness or are otherwise housing insecure.

