Dentists not included in State’s final vaccine mandate rules

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The state issued its final vaccine mandate guidelines, and dental practices are not included.

Norma Desjardins, a dentist at St Apollonia Dental Clinic, and the director of the Maine Dental Association, says dentists traditionally practice very good infection control standards. One example is during the AIDS HIV epidemic, dental standards upped the game in infection control, says Desjardins. And the high volume suction used during visits to the dentist, added to the new screening questions utilized by dentists during the pandemic, have helped keep COVID at bay.

“There have been very few if any outbreaks of COVID-19 in dental offices not only in Maine but throughout the whole country,” said Desjardins.

Desjardins says the Maine dental association and the American dental association are in favor of vaccinations, and healthcare workers being vaccinated. Desjardins says dentists and dental office employees have a very high vaccination rate. She says each dental practice will be making their own decision about employees being vaccinated

