No Shave November: Behind the Beard

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

You’ve heard of “No Shave November,” where men forego shaving their facial hair for the month. However, many don’t know the reason behind the beard. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

No Shave November is a non-profit organization with the goal of growing awareness by embracing your hair and donating the money you would typically spend on shaving and grooming towards cancer research, prevention and education. Many also choose to grow their hair out in honor of those with cancer who have difficulty growing their own hair due to their treatments.

“No Shave November was started in 2009, it starts with the Hill family, they lived in Chicago, a family of 8 children and they unfortunately lost their dad to colon cancer, they wanted to do something in his honor and do something fun with their family as a way to raise money for Cancer research.” - Sara Svendsen – Executive Director, No Shave November

And so No Shave November was born. What started out as a Facebook Page has grown into an national non-profit organization funding more than 10 other organizations. Since No Shave November began, more than 12 million dollars has been raised for cancer research.

“What we do is fundraise for cancer research, education and prevention and we help fund non-profits that are doing really great work in communities with cancer patients.” says Svendsen.

Those looking to raise money for cancer research by growing out their facial hair can set up their own personal fundraising page on the site, and Svendson says that there are currently over 3000 members actively fundraising this year and one of them may look a little familiar.

“I am participating in No Shave November, for the entire month of November I pledge not to touch razor to face in recognition to those who have cancer who have difficulty growing hair due to their treatments.” - Brian Bouchard – NewsSource8

Bouchard chose to donate all the money that he would normally spend on razors, shaving cream and haircuts directly to the American Cancer Fund. However he thought already having a mustache was kind of like cheating, and so he decided to start fresh with his fundraising goal.

“To be able to do something like grow out your facial hair and have some conversations with friends and family and donate a few bucks to a good cause it really makes a difference for a lot of people in a lot of ways.” says Svendson

Svendson went on to say that even if you don’t want to, or can’t grow out your facial hair yourself, you can always donate either directly to the charity of your choice, or pledge your support to a member who is growing out their facial hair.

For more information, or if you would like to donate please visit https://no-shave.org/member/brian-bouchard/

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.