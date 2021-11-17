Open Skate is Back in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The ice is ready and open Skate is back at the Forum for its 2021-2022 season.

Whether it’s working on your slap shot or just getting out on the ice for a relaxing skate, Presque Isle Recreation Department has you covered.

“Well open skate is just an opportunity where folks can come in and skate freely, there’s no fancy anything barring them. It’s just a time to get out and have a good time.” - Joshua Stahl – Outdoor Programming Director, Presque Isle Rec. Dept.

The Forum, which is located on Mechanics St in Presque Isle is host to the Rec Department’s Open Skate. Admission is $5.00

“Tuesdays and Thursdays have open skate from 8AM to 11. Fridays and Saturdays there are two sessions, one early afternoon, one evening from 7 to 9. There is also a Sunday session. We have tons of rental skates, it doesn’t cost a lot. And if you just want to get out, you don’t have to be an awesome skater to be out here and have a good time” says Stahl.

In addition to regular public skating, there is also Open Figure Skating and Open Stick and Puck which run on Saturday and Sunday evenings, respectively.

