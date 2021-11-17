Advertisement

Open Skate is Back in Presque Isle

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The ice is ready and open Skate is back at the Forum for its 2021-2022 season.

Whether it’s working on your slap shot or just getting out on the ice for a relaxing skate, Presque Isle Recreation Department has you covered.

“Well open skate is just an opportunity where folks can come in and skate freely, there’s no fancy anything barring them. It’s just a time to get out and have a good time.” - Joshua Stahl – Outdoor Programming Director, Presque Isle Rec. Dept.

The Forum, which is located on Mechanics St in Presque Isle is host to the Rec Department’s Open Skate. Admission is $5.00

“Tuesdays and Thursdays have open skate from 8AM to 11. Fridays and Saturdays there are two sessions, one early afternoon, one evening from 7 to 9. There is also a Sunday session. We have tons of rental skates, it doesn’t cost a lot. And if you just want to get out, you don’t have to be an awesome skater to be out here and have a good time” says Stahl.

In addition to regular public skating, there is also Open Figure Skating and Open Stick and Puck which run on Saturday and Sunday evenings, respectively. 

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was hospitalized, but the buggy was "busted apart" according to police
State Police respond to car and buggy crash in Stacyville
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week
Red and blue lights
Police seek video of moments before deadly Maine crash
Mapleton
Ambulance Strikes Two Vehicles in Mapleton
Island Falls Tractor Trailer
Tractor Trailer Jackknifes Near Island Falls; Blocks Interstate

Latest News

Open Skate
Open Skate
van buren
Van Buren Recreation Department has a New Director
Houlton/ GHCA runner Teanne Ewings and Kayley Bell of Caribou will compete in Vermont this...
Ewings and Bell prepare for New England Cross Country Championships
The Penobscot Valley Conference has announced the award winners for cross country.
PVC Cross Country awards announced