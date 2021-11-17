Advertisement

State Police respond to car and buggy crash in Stacyville

No one was hospitalized, but the buggy was "busted apart" according to police
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STACYVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - State Police Troop F responded to an accident between a car and a horse-drawn buggy at 7:42 p.m. this evening.

Nancy Perkins, 77, was driving north on State Rt 11 in Stacyville, and told State Police she did not see Lydia Miller, 31, and her three daughters in their buggy also going north. Perkins struck the rear of the Amish buggy cart, ejecting all occupants. Perkins’ vehicle continued north before striking a mailbox and finally came to a rest on the other side of that home’s driveway.

No one was hospitalized. Perkins was not injured; Miller obtained some abrasions, say police, but elected not to be seen by the on-scene EMTs; Miller’s daughters were taken to a doctor in Patten by Patten Ambulance because they needed stitches. The horse did not appear to be injured.

Miller told police she saw the vehicle coming rapidly and moved her buggy further from the roadway so they would not be hit. Miller stated that her lantern was lit and there was reflective tape along the bottom portion of her buggy.

The buggy “busted apart” during the crash, say police, and members of the Amish community cleaned up the debris. Perkins’ vehicle was towed.

