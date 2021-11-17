Weather on the Web

Advertisement

Wednesday, November 17th.
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good morning everyone.

Expect plenty of sunshine in the morning with clouds picking up throughout the day. A system will move in tonight and bring snow in the evening, which will turn into freezing rain/ sleet overnight.

Freezing rain and sleet will turn into moderate to heavy rain Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop around freezing overnight, bringing more snow showers.

Saturday and Sunday will be nicest days with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Another system will move in on Monday and bring more rain/ snow. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe day!

