PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

Snow showers lingering tonight across the region, are coming to an end... with just a few slick spots on the roads where snow showers have fallen.

Overnight sees additional clearing, as quick high pressure builds in for the first half of the day tomorrow.

Expect plenty of sunshine with cooler temps for tomorrow morning through midday. But then already for the afternoon, clouds will build in with an approaching warm front bringing steady snow showers past 7:00/8:00 o’clock tomorrow night.

1.0-3.0″-inches of snow accumulations are looking possible... before a changeover occurs with continued rising temps into early Thursday morning. That’s where our concerns come in for widespread icy and potentially hazardous road conditions for the Thursday morning commute.**

A few hundredths of an inch in freezing rain and ice accumulations are possibly first thing Thursday morning. So already anticipate the extra precautions that you’ll need to take headed out the door for Thursday.

Good news is, we’ll see temperatures continue to rise, changing over to plain rain showers for later on Thursday morning, with mid-40s projected for our highs during the day.

Audrey and I will have more updates over the next 24 hours about this system... and make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest on your forecast. Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

