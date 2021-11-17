Where money from the Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes telethon goes

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This week marks the 5th Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes telethon. Proceeds raised from the day-long event will not only support meeting emergency fuel needs for those who don’t otherwise qualify for the Home Energy Assistance Program, but will help County residents who are experiencing homelessness or are otherwise housing insecure. Funding will help fill the gaps of getting individuals and families into safe, affordable housing, as quickly as possible, when no other resources are available.

