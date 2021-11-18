11 defendants due for arraignment today in multi million dollar marijuana operation

Maine (WABI) - 11 of the twelve people charged in a massive illegal medical marijuan distribution conspiracy will be arraigned in federal court Thursday.,

The 13-million dollar operation was based out of the western Maine.

The man investigators say was the leader of the organization, 41-year old Lucas Sirois of Farmington, was the first before a judge Thursday morning.

Sirois pleaded not guilty to eight of the 15 total counts in the indictment.

According to investigators, Sirois bribed Franklin County Sheriffs Deputies Bradley Scovil and Derrick Doucette to provide confidential information about the ongoing federal probe into the conspiracy.

Both former deputies are facing charges for bank fraud conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said both deputies resigned from their jobs in the department in fall of 2019. Nichols said his office was made aware of the investigation in the summer of 2020 and fully cooperated with federal authorities.

Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves is accused of tipping off Scovil about the investigation.

Alves is charged with tampering with tampering with proceedings and tampering with documents.

Prosecutors said Alves was told the deputies were being watched by federal authorities by Wilton police officer Kevin Lemay and then-Oxford County deputy James McLamb. All three officials are accused of destroying electronic evidence of their illegal communication with Scovil and Doucette to cover up their rolls.

Lemay and McLamb have been charged with tampering with documents. McLamb is also charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

According to prosecutors, Rangeley Selectman David Burgess allegedly took tens of thousands of dollars in cash payments from Siros in exchange for pushing an agenda favorable to his marijuana operation. Investigators said Sirois paid the local selectman thousands of dollars each week to manage his marijuana business.

The state said in court today their evidence includes 115,000 emails, 6 cell phones seized from defendants and video surviellance.

The FBI and other agencies raided several of Sirois’ properties in Franklin County in July of last year.

Lawyers for Sirois told WABI previously, their client’s actions were legal under state law.

