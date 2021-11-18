HEAP funds are available for the upcoming winter months

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP helps keep many folks in the County warm through the winter. Before qualifying for any telethon money, ACAP looks to see if you are eligible for money through HEAP.

Noella Gervais says “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to make it.”

She is talking about the money she received from the HEAP or Home Energy Assistance Program. Money that has allowed her to stay in her own home.

Gervais says “it helps me and a whole lot of other people because it’s hard for us, you know. We like our independence, we like to do our own thing and this is one thing at least we don’t have to worry about.”

HEAP is an income based program that helps supplement heating costs during the winter months.

Shannon Hill, ACAP’s Energy & Housing Program Manager says, “However you heat your home, the benefit is there to help you supplement that cost.”

Signing up for HEAP begins with a simple phone call to make an appointment.

Hill says, “One of our team members will call them back and do a phone interview or if they would rather do an in person interview, we still are doing in person interviews. And when you do an in person interview, you need to bring all of the documents and the letter that was sent to you. Some of those documents include your social security card, a copy of the latest electric bill and proof of income of course.”

Hill adds once you apply and receive a benefit, you do not have to apply again the next year, an appointment will automatically be made for you saying “Those that should apply are home owners and renters, individuals that have children under the age of two or seniors, especially those that are at risk for hypothermia.”

She adds, even if you think you don’t qualify for HEAP benefits, you should still apply, as there are other programs that might fit your situation better. To learn more about income guidelines or to set up an appointment, you can call 207-768-3053.

