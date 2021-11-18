Maine health officials ‘intensifying’ efforts to help hospitals

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State health officials say they are intensifying their efforts to help Maine’s hospitals...

This comes as the state sees a continued surge in the daily case count of new coronavirus cases...

In addition, Maine is at near all-time highs of people in the hospital with the virus.

Officials expect that cases will stay high and likely increase following holiday gatherings.

Maine is funneling resources toward helping staff in these locations including using volunteers to lessen the load.

“What we’re doing is kind of rounding out that concentric ring of circles that have been really hyper focused on facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks themselves,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “What we want to now do is kind of think through how we can help facilities that may not have an outbreak, but have people with COVID-19 or not able to treat people with COVID-19 because they are crowded to begin to have those volunteers help in different circumstances.”

“If you have some degree of background in health care, and volunteering to help out right now to help your state is something that’s available, please, please register at Maine Responds,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. “We do need your help.”

Maine Responds Emergency Health Volunteer System is the how you could sign up to help.

