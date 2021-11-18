Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

UPDATE: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHERN AROOSTOOK UNTIL 9AM.

Good morning everyone.

We are waking up to freezing rain, sleet and some areas are starting to see rain. Icy conditions are expect on roads and walkways, so take extra precautions this morning. Freezing rain and sleet will transition into rain throughout the rest of the day as warmer temperatures move in.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will start to move into our region leading to skies clearing throughout the day, breezy winds but we will still see scattered snow/ rain showers into the early evening.

Saturday, will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. More systems will move in for the first half of the work week, brining more rain and snow throughout our area. Make sure you click the video above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe Thursday.

