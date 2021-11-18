PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

Our wintry system has arrived, with snow showers late tonight... leading to sleet and freezing rain into the early AM.

**Winter Weather Advisories are in place by the NWS, until 6:00 am for Southeast Aroostook, and 9:00 am for Central and Northwestern spots.**

We’re anticipating an inch, to two inches in snow totals... before the changeover to wintry mix occurs past midnight. We’re also likely to see sleet accumulations and ice accumulations of a 1/10″ of an inch.

It’s the freezing rain that will lead to widespread hazardous travel concerns and treacherous roadways leading up to the Thursday morning commute. Make sure to take it slow, leave plenty of time, and travel at a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you.

After 8:00/9:00 am, we’ll see plain rain showers for the remainder of the day... with anticipated moderate to localized heavier pockets of rain at times. Rain totals tomorrow look to range from 0.75-1.00”-in.

For more details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

