Arrest made in Gardiner armed robbery

Joshua Brown of Gardiner was arrested for the robbery of Big Apple in Gardiner on Thursday
Joshua Brown of Gardiner was arrested for the robbery of Big Apple in Gardiner on Thursday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The man police say robbed a convenience store in Gardiner at gunpoint is now in custody.

Officers say the man in this picture is 37-year-old Joshua Brown of Gardiner.

They say they arrested Brown around 9 last night at a residence on Highland Avenue.

Gardiner Police say the crime happened just before 11 p.m. on November 10th - a week-and-a-half-ago.

A clerk at the Big Apple store on Brunswick Avenue called police, saying a man pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The clerk gave the money to the man, who authorities now believe was Brown, and he took off.

Brown is being held on 40-thousand dollars bail at the Kennebec County Jail.

