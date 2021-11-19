Arrest made in Gardiner armed robbery

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The man police say robbed a convenience store in Gardiner at gunpoint is now in custody.

Officers say the man in this picture is 37-year-old Joshua Brown of Gardiner.

They say they arrested Brown around 9 last night at a residence on Highland Avenue.

Gardiner Police say the crime happened just before 11 p.m. on November 10th - a week-and-a-half-ago.

A clerk at the Big Apple store on Brunswick Avenue called police, saying a man pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The clerk gave the money to the man, who authorities now believe was Brown, and he took off.

Brown is being held on 40-thousand dollars bail at the Kennebec County Jail.

