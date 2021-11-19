Advertisement

Arrest made in Machias murder

Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murdering a 17-year-old in Machias earlier this month.

Authorities say 23-year-old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was taken into custody at his home early Friday morning.

Genao is charged with Felony Murder in connection with the drug related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York.

A state police spokesperson tells TV5 Genao is being brought back to Maine.

Police continue to investigate the shooting which happened two weeks ago on November 4th.

Police were called to High Street shortly after midnight that day after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

It wasn’t until 8 in the morning that a woman found the body of the teenager in her yard.

