Early Morning Structure Fire in Van Buren

VB Fire
VB Fire(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

A structure fire broke out at a house in Van Buren early this morning.

Van Buren Fire Department released a statement saying the fire started on the 2nd floor at around midnight and is believed to have started by an electric space heater being too close to combustible materials. The fire took place on Notre Dame Street and a single occupant made it out of the house safely and was evaluated by Van Buren Ambulance. The Red Cross was called in to assist the occupant’s needs and shelter. Van Buren Fire Department along with Grand Isle Fire Department were on the scene for approximately two hours.

