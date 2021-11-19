Gov. Mills asks Central Maine Power to halt work on power corridor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that she sent a letter to New England Clean Energy Connect urging them to halt construction of the CMP corridor.

Mills on Friday certified the results of Question 1 on the November ballot in which Maine voters overwhelmingly approved the referendum to block the corridor. With her certification, Question 1 becomes law in 30 days.

Work has continued on the corridor as CMP’s parent company, Avangrid, challenges the constitutionality of Question 1.

Mills, who supports the corridor, said in her letter to NECEC CEO and President Thorn Dickinson that CMP should “give deference to the will of the voters.”

“On behalf of Maine people, I am asking you to honor their will by immediately halting any further construction on NECEC until the DEP and the Court reach their independent conclusions. While you are not legally obligated to do so at this point, immediately halting construction in a voluntary manner will send a clear message to the people of Maine that you respect their will. I strongly urge you to do so,” Mills said.

On Monday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is holding a public hearing on whether to pull a key permit it has issued for the project.

