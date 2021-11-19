Tensions Rise at Presque Isle School Board Meeting

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Tensions rose at a local school board meeting last night when people on both sides of COVID Policies spoke to members of the school board. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Danielle Feinberg - MSAD 1 Parent “I don’t understand why they want to put my child at risk, I don’t understand why they want him to catch COVID, and get sick and die”

Danielle Feinberg is one of several parents who spoke at a recent MSAD #1 – Presque Isle School Board meeting. During a Public Participation Period, around 15 people approached the microphone to state their opinions on what they feel the Board should be doing differently with COVID Safety Policies

Keith Wilcox - MSAD 1 Parent " I know I am not the only parent who is feeling the repercussions of this.”

Keith Wilcox is a parent who feels that some of the policies about masking and quarantine are overreaching.

Keith”The Mental effects of doing this to our children in my opinion far outweighs the less than 1% chance that they could have covid”

Feinberg says she has seen firsthand the effects of COVID in children.

Danielle “In New Jersey every single child in his classroom caught COVID…While there are students who are likely to survive, there are also students who will not. I watched one student go from a chubby cheeked first grader to skin and bones”

Superintendent Ben Greenlaw says he empathizes with parents, but they are following policies from the state.

Ben Greenlaw -Superintendent – MSAD #1 “It’s kind of the Social, Emotional, Academic Harm for being out of school, because we all know that in person learningis best for our students and its what we want. So those parents taking the time to share with us, we appreciate that, but also we’re following health and safety requirements given to us by the Maine CDC and the Department of Education, we are required to follow these rules to keep our students safe "

Greenlaw says should the state change it’s guidance, they will be reviewing their own policies. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

