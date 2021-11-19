Weather on the Web

Advertisement

Friday, November 19th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

We are waking up to sun and clouds as the system that impacted us yesterday is moving to the east. We will still see scattered snow showers especially for Northern and Central Aroostook.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will bring plenty of sunny skies. Make sure you enjoy the sunshine, for clouds will start to move in overnight as another system approaches from the west.

This will bring mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a chance of rain and snow in the evening. Rain will continue into Monday and the rest of the week with a chance of snow in the mornings and evenings. Make sure you click the video above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend everyone!

