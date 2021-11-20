Does Maine need a Fire Academy?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After the death of a 5-year-old boy in Paris in early November, some have pointed toward the lack of a Maine Fire Academy as a partial cause.

Our media partner WMTW spoke to fire Chief Dennis Yates in the neighboring town of Norway. Six of his team responded to the Paris fire, and he says Maine needs a Fire Academy run by the state [ON SCREEN “I think it’s time maybe that the state needs to spend some money to train some of these people,”]. Chief Darrell White sits on the advisory committee of the Maine Fire Institute, which offers training and certification for firefighters and fire officers in Maine

“There’s actually not a major difference between a state-run fire academy and our Maine Fire Service Institute... legislation has tasked them with being the overseers of fire training and standardization of firefighters, it works very similar to a fire academy. I think where the confusion comes in, is in career fire departments if I want to hire somebody off the street, no experience, I can send them to the fire academy, in 12 weeks fully trained-- in Maine we can do it in 21 days. so when we say we wish we could bring the fire academy back, I think what we’re talking about is being able to send a completely green new person down to the academy, get them the 21 days training, get them back here and ready to go.”

White says the fire services institute began those rapid trainings with what he says was a successful summer fire academy—but when COVID hit Maine, face-to-face training stopped. But, Chief White says they’re hoping to reinstitute their summer academy. For our local fire departments in Aroostook County though, it may not help the cause.

“Aroostook county would probably send very few people to that academy because we have a lot of volunteer services and they’re not going to be able to take time away from their jobs to make it down to that academy.”

Chief White says the Fire Services Institute offers in-house training which volunteer departments can take advantage of to be sure their team is trained to standard. Chief White says he believes a bigger hurdle than the pause in face-to-face academy training, is the staffing shortage being seen around the nation. Chief White says they need to figure out how to get people interested in fire service. If you’re looking to volunteer, call your local fire department, find them online, or visit the station to ask for an application.

