How to spot (and fight) Seasonal Affective Disorder

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Shorter and colder days...for some it can bring the Winter Blues.

Sarah McLean, a therapist and consultant at AMHC, says seasonal affective disorder is caused by the lack of sunlight and isolation of shorter days and colder weather. Signs of winter depression are increased sadness, unexplained tiredness, and craving carbs. McLean says the lack of sunlight and difficult weather makes people spend more time inside. McLean says to make sure you have active hobbies in the winter, but there are more adjustments you can make.

“All of my research has shown the top things recommended are getting outside during the day as much as you can, if that’s not enough, using a S.A.D. light, I’m not legally licensed but what’s recommended is Vitamin D, exercise that’s also very important that’s a natural anti depressant.”

A S.A.D. light mimics sunlight and can often be paid for by insurance says McLean. If none of those options help, McLean says to seek counseling. She holds a “Got the Winter Blues” group, where people experiencing depression can openly talk about their feelings and develop strategies to cope.

