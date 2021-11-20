Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good evening, and Happy Friday everyone!

Snow showers have been scattered and heavy at times during the day today... and very squall-like in form, with quick accumulations, windy conditions, and significantly reduced visibilities.

Good news is, we’re mainly winding down tonight... with additional clearing into the day tomorrow. The overnight still brings concerns for slick and slippery conditions, as secondary roadways and surfaces are snow-covered. If headed out, take those first steps out the door with caution.

Overall, it’ll be a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine for any outdoor plans Saturday... and still a quiet day is expected for Sunday, with more in the way of cloud coverage.

The beginning of next week, sees our next big weather-maker, with heavy rain projected to last throughout much of Monday.

For more on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web link. And hope everyone has a great, safe, and relaxing weekend!

